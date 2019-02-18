English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hartal in Kerala Day After Murder of Youth Congress Workers; Govt Buses Stoned, Roads Blocked
The state capital Thiruvananthapuram was exempted from the protest in view of the famous temple festival, Attukal Pongala on February 20, Youth Congress sources said.
Image for representation (PTI)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Roads and national highways were blocked in various places and state-owned buses were stoned as the flash hartal called by the Youth Congress, to protest the killing of two of its activists allegedly by ruling CPI(M) workers, began in Kerala Monday.
The state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal was called past midnight by the Youth Congress leadership through social media, hours after its workers -Sarath Lal and Kripesh - were hacked to death in northern Kasaragod district.
Normal life was not affected much in the initial hours of the hartal as it was announced late night and common people came to know about it very late.
Youth Congress activists blocked vehicles in various districts including Kozhikode, Kollam, Idukki and Ernakulam.
KSRTC buses were pelted with stones by the protesters in several places. Shops and hotels also remained closed in many places.
The state capital Thiruvananthapuram was exempted from the protest in view of the famous temple festival, Attukal Pongala on February 20, Youth Congress sources said.
University and school model examinations were postponed.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also cancelled his various programmes due to the hartal, official sources said.
State Director General of Police Loknath Behera Monday gave directions to the police to take stringent action against those involved in any violence in the name of hartal.
According to police, the gruesome murder of the two Youth Congress activists took place when they were returning home after attending a local function in Kasaragod Sunday night.
They were stopped by an unidentified gang and hacked to death, police added.
Though the opposition Congress lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) for the twin murder, the latter has categorically denied any role in the incident.
Soon after the incident, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had said the CPI(M) was trying to destroy the party using its goons.
He had also alleged that the murder was a conspiracy hatched by the CPI(M) as the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner.
However, CPI(M) Kasaragod district secretary M V Balakrishnan Master condemned the murder and denied his party's role in the killings.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal was called past midnight by the Youth Congress leadership through social media, hours after its workers -Sarath Lal and Kripesh - were hacked to death in northern Kasaragod district.
Normal life was not affected much in the initial hours of the hartal as it was announced late night and common people came to know about it very late.
Youth Congress activists blocked vehicles in various districts including Kozhikode, Kollam, Idukki and Ernakulam.
KSRTC buses were pelted with stones by the protesters in several places. Shops and hotels also remained closed in many places.
The state capital Thiruvananthapuram was exempted from the protest in view of the famous temple festival, Attukal Pongala on February 20, Youth Congress sources said.
University and school model examinations were postponed.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also cancelled his various programmes due to the hartal, official sources said.
State Director General of Police Loknath Behera Monday gave directions to the police to take stringent action against those involved in any violence in the name of hartal.
According to police, the gruesome murder of the two Youth Congress activists took place when they were returning home after attending a local function in Kasaragod Sunday night.
They were stopped by an unidentified gang and hacked to death, police added.
Though the opposition Congress lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) for the twin murder, the latter has categorically denied any role in the incident.
Soon after the incident, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had said the CPI(M) was trying to destroy the party using its goons.
He had also alleged that the murder was a conspiracy hatched by the CPI(M) as the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner.
However, CPI(M) Kasaragod district secretary M V Balakrishnan Master condemned the murder and denied his party's role in the killings.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger: Perks of Being an Oscar 2019 Nominee
- Zombie are Coming: PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 to Arrive on February 19
- Ayushmann Khurrana Pens a Heartfelt Poem for CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Terror Attack
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
- After Big B & Salman, Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 3 Lakh for Families of CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results