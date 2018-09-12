English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hartalika Teej 2018 on 12th September, Know the Legend and Fast (Vrat) Timing in India
The word Hartalika syncs ‘Harat’ which means abduction and ‘Aalika’ which refers to friend.
Hartalika Teej 2018 falls on 12th September 2018, this year. Popularly known as Badi Teej, Hartalika Teej is observed by Hindu women across the country by fasting (without water) and worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. It is believed that fasting on this day strengthens nuptial bonds and ensures a happy married life.
As the legend goes, Narad Muni hatched a conspiracy to get Parvati married to Lord Vishnu. A disheartened Parvati told her grievance to her friend, who then took Parvati to a secluded cave in a thick forest so that Parvati could meditate upon Shiva without any disruption from her father Himavan. Pleased with Parvati’s dedication, Lord Shiva appeared and granted her wish to marry her. As per Shiv Puran, Goddess Parvati observed a Nirjal Fast the whole day on the Tritiye tithi of the Shukal paksha in the Bhadrapad month. It is said that Parvati took 107 births and worshipped Shiva, and in her 108th birth Shiva accepted her as his consort.
Hartalika Teej 2018 Vrat Timing
As per Drikpanchang, the Hartalika Teej 2018 has begun at 6:04pm on Tuesday, 11th September 2018, and will continue till 4:07pm on Wednesday, 12th September 2018. The Haratalika Teej Puja Muhurat is between 6:09am to 8:37am on 12th September 2018.
