Hartalika Teej 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Fasting in Bhadrapada

Teej is third day of the waxing or waning moon (shukla paksh and Krishna Paksh) of every month of the Hindu calendar. A number of different teej festivals are celebrated throughout India during different seasons. The teej fasta are primarily dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva. The Teej festivity is usually observed in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The three famous Teej celebrated during the month of shravan and Bhadrapada are Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Out of these, Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed during the shukla paksha tritiya or the third day of the waxing moon of the Bhadrapada month. Hartalika Teej is known by this name due to the legend associated with it. According to the legend of Hartalika Teej, the friend of Goddess Parvati took her to the thick forest so that her father cannot marry her to Lord Vishnu against her wish.

The Hartalika teej is also known as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and devotees worship Goddess Gowri.

Hartalika Teej Vrat: Date and Time

In the year 2019, Hartalika teej vrat will be celebrated on two consecutive days, September 1 and 2. However, the majority of the women will observe the fast on September 1. While the Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat starts at 8:27 am and ends at 8:56 am, the Pradoshkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat begins at 6:50 pm and concludes at 9:09 pm. The puja is done using the pradoshkala.

The Hartalika Teej tithi will start at 8:27 am on September 01, 2019 and will end at 4:57 am on September 02, 2019.

Hartalika Teej Vrat: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati observed the fast to have Lord Shiva as her husband.

According to the legend, Goddess Parvati made a Shiva lingam out of her hair and prayed. Lord Shiva was so impressed that he gave his word to marry Goddess Parvati.

