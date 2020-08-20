Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Significance and History

Hartalika Teej is being celebrated on August 21 this year. The day is marked on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The day usually falls on the eve of Ganesh Chathurthi.

According to the Hindu Mythology, it’s on this date that Lord Shiva got united with Goddess Parvati. Those who celebrate this festival worship Lord Shiva and Parvati for marital harmony. Usually, Hartalika Teej falls a month after Hariyali Teej.

On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, women observe Nirjala Vrat, which basically means that they keep a day long fast in which they neither eat anything nor do they drink water. Those who keep fast, pray to Shiva and Parvati seeking wellness for their husband and children.

The word Hartalika, is a combination of two words Harit and Aalika. The term Harit means abduction and Aalika means a female friend. As per the Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati’s father, Himalaya had fixed her marriage with Lord Vishnu. However, the Goddess did not wish to marry him as she had performed severe austerity on the banks of river Ganga to have Shiva as her husband.

After the abduction, she performed penance in a Jungle and immersed herself in Shiva Bhakti for many years. Finally, Shiva took note of her and appeared before her in his divine form and also agreed to get married to the Goddess.

Devotees believe it is on the day of Hartalika Teej that Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife.