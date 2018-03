HARTRON Recruitment 2018: 28 Posts, Apply from 3rd April 2018

HARTRON Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 28 candidates for the posts of Programmer has been released by Hartron Informatics Limited on its official website - hartron.org.in . Interested and eligible candidates can apply from Tuesday, 3rd April 2018 next week till Tuesday, 10th April 2018.Once the application process begins next week, interested applicants need to download the application form from the official website of HARTRON, fill it and send a Demand Draft of Rs 354 along with the application form to Hartron Informatics Limited, Bays No. 73-76, Sector 2, Panchkula.Programmers - 28The applicant must possess B.E/B.Tech in any stream from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks or MCA from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks.The applicant must possess thorough knowledge of JAVA, SQL Server, SSRS, Web APIs, JQuery, MVC, Angular JS, HTML 5, CSS 3, Bootstrap, Jenkins, Cassandra, node.js, Spring framework, Docker Containers, Nginx, GitHub, Application Security.The applicant must also possess minimum six (6) months working experience in the mentioned skill set at a Government or Private Sector Organization of repute is desirable.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given in the url below:The selected candidates will get consolidated pay of Rs.25,200 + Rs.500 as Medical expenses.The shortlisted candidates need to appear in the test and the date for the same will be uploaded on the website after 5th April 2018.