Hartron Recruitment 2018: 54 Posts, Apply Before May 7, 2018

Hartron Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 54 vacancies for the post of Sr. System Analysts, System Analyst, System Analyst (Networking), Sr. Programmer, Networking Engineer and Web Designer has begun on the official website of Hartron Informatics Limited, Panchkula, Haryana - hartron.org.in/. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before Monday, 7th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hartron.org.in/ Step 2 – Click on the ‘Advertisement for IT Professionals’ under ‘News and updates’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on Application FormStep 4 – Download the application form and fill the requisite informationStep 5 – Send the Hard copy of duly filled and signed application form along with a Demand Draft of Rs.354 to the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:Hartron Bhawan, Bays No.73-76, Sector 2, PanchkulaThe applicants need to deposit application fee of Rs.354 via DD.Sr.System Analyst – 2System Analyst – 15System Analyst (Networking) – 5Sr. Programmer (.Net) – 15Networking Engineer – 12Web Designer - 5- The applicant must possess 1Class B.Tech or Master’s Degree in IT/Computer Science/Computer applications with atleast 5 years experience as System Analyst, in Website/ Geo Portal development, Web-based GIS.- The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.- The applicant must be B.E/B.Tech (in any stream)/ M.S.C(Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/ ‘C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.- The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech (in any stream)/M.S.C(Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech (in any stream)/ M.S.C(Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.- The applicant must be B.Tech in Computer Science/IT with 60% Marks.- The applicant must be a Graduate with atleast 55% marks with PGDCA/ PDCA/ PGDIT/APGDCA.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Sr.System Analyst – Rs.39,200System Analyst – Rs.37,800System Analyst (Networking) – Rs.37,800Sr. Programmer (.Net) – Rs.27,200Networking Engineer – Rs.25,200Web Designer – Rs.20,250The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, details of which will be uploaded on the official website by 10May 2018.