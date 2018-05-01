English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hartron Recruitment 2018: 54 Posts, Apply Before May 7, 2018
Hartron Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 54 vacancies for the post of Sr. System Analysts, System Analyst, System Analyst (Networking), Sr. Programmer, Networking Engineer and Web Designer has begun on the official website of Hartron Informatics Limited, Panchkula, Haryana - hartron.org.in/.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before Monday, 7th May 2018
Hartron Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 54 vacancies for the post of Sr. System Analysts, System Analyst, System Analyst (Networking), Sr. Programmer, Networking Engineer and Web Designer has begun on the official website of Hartron Informatics Limited, Panchkula, Haryana - hartron.org.in/. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before Monday, 7th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Hartron Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hartron.org.in/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Advertisement for IT Professionals’ under ‘News and updates’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on Application Form
Step 4 – Download the application form and fill the requisite information
Step 5 – Send the Hard copy of duly filled and signed application form along with a Demand Draft of Rs.354 to the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:
Hartron Bhawan, Bays No.73-76, Sector 2, Panchkula
Direct Link - http://hartron.org.in/images/deployment/2018/advertisementforengagingcomputerprofessionals/ApplicationForm.pdf
Application Fee:
The applicants need to deposit application fee of Rs.354 via DD.
Hartron Informatics Limited 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Sr.System Analyst – 2
System Analyst – 15
System Analyst (Networking) – 5
Sr. Programmer (.Net) – 15
Networking Engineer – 12
Web Designer - 5
Eligibility Criteria:
Sr. System Analyst - The applicant must possess 1st Class B.Tech or Master’s Degree in IT/Computer Science/Computer applications with atleast 5 years experience as System Analyst, in Website/ Geo Portal development, Web-based GIS.
System Analyst - The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.
System Analyst (Networking) - The applicant must be B.E/B.Tech (in any stream)/ M.S.C(Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/ ‘C’ Level course from DOE/ NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.
Sr. Programmer (.Net) - The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech (in any stream)/M.S.C(Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.
Networking Engineer - The applicant must be B.E/ B.Tech (in any stream)/ M.S.C(Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course from DOE/NIELIT with minimum of 60% marks.
Networking Engineer (For HARSAC) - The applicant must be B.Tech in Computer Science/IT with 60% Marks.
Web Designer - The applicant must be a Graduate with atleast 55% marks with PGDCA/ PDCA/ PGDIT/APGDCA.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://hartron.org.in/images/deployment/2018/advertisementforengagingcomputerprofessionals/Eligibility-Criteria-for-IT-Professionals.pdf
Pay Scale:
Sr.System Analyst – Rs.39,200
System Analyst – Rs.37,800
System Analyst (Networking) – Rs.37,800
Sr. Programmer (.Net) – Rs.27,200
Networking Engineer – Rs.25,200
Web Designer – Rs.20,250
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, details of which will be uploaded on the official website by 10th May 2018.
