Haryana: 17-year-old Girl Raped in OYO Hotel Room in Faridabad

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an accomplice in an Oyo hotel room in Haryana’s Faridabad early this month. The incident came to the surface after the girl complained to the Palwal Police on Monday.

According to Palwal Police, a 17-year-old girl has filed a complaint against youth for physically harassing and raping her in an OYO room in Faridabad. A complaint has been lodged at the women police station in Palwal.

“We have lodged a zero FIR under various IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said a senior police officer stationed at Palwal women police station.

The police officer further added that her violator was an accomplice. Police did not tell the media how the girl knew the accused.

According to Palwal Police, the accused lured her to Faridabad. “According to the victim, they booked an OYO room in Faridabad as it was late to return. Late in the night the accused raped her and threatened her of dire consequence if she informed anyone about the incident.”

The officer further added that the victim on Monday narrated her ordeal to parents after which they came to the police station and lodged a complaint in connection to the incident.

The officer added that a special team has been formed to investigate the incident and arrest the accused.

In another incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank officer has accused a JJP leader of raping her. The incident came to the surface after the ASI complained with the Kaithal Police.

According to the complaint lodged by the ASI, JJP leader, Sandeep Garhi raped the police officer and looted her of her gold ornaments.

The police officer in her complaint has also mentioned that the JJP leader on learning about the victim’s pregnancy forced her to gulp abortion pills on gunpoint.

A senior police officer stationed at Kaithal district police headquarters said, “An FIR has been lodged in the City police station and an investigation has been initiated in connection to the incident.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.