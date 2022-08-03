At least four people were killed and two injured after gas leakage in a factory in an industrial area in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Bahadurgarh, Haryana | Gas leak in a factory in Industrial area kills 4 workers, 2 serious, admitted to ICU<br><br>Labourers had gone down a 5 feet deep tank to clean it. It's suspected that due to this 4 have died & 2 are serious, further probe underway: DC Shakti Singh <a href=”https://t.co/9OH536gf3V”>pic.twitter.com/9OH536gf3V</a></p>— ANI (@ANI) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1554790723941462016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 3, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

“Labourers had gone down a 5 feet deep tank to clean it. It is suspected that due to this four have died and two are serious, further probe underway,” District Collector Shakti Singh said, according to news agency ANI.

Superintendent of Police Wasim Akram said that an investigation will be conducted once the police receive complaints. “Bodies have been removed and taken to the hospital. Four people are dead and 2 are in ICU. Families are being contacted, an investigation will be conducted once we receive complaints,” he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here