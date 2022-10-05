CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#ShivSena#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Haryana: 4 Sanitation Workers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Sewer at Faridabad Hospital
1-MIN READ

Haryana: 4 Sanitation Workers Suffocate to Death While Cleaning Sewer at Faridabad Hospital

PTI

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 19:40 IST

Faridabad, India

The police said the victims used to come to the hospital every month for work. (Representative Image: AFP)

The police said the victims used to come to the hospital every month for work. (Representative Image: AFP)

The four had entered the manhole without any safety equipment to clean. During this, they suffocated after inhaling poisonous gases and fell unconscious, police said

Four sanitation workers died of suffocation after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the underground sewer of a Faridabad hospital on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Rohit, his brother Ravi, Vishal and Ravi Goldar, residents of Sanjay Camp in Delhi’s Dakshinpuri, had come to the QRG Hospital in Faridabad Sector 16 for sewer cleaning through an agency named Santosh Allied Service, they said.

“The four had entered the manhole without any safety equipment to clean. During this, they suffocated after inhaling poisonous gases and fell unconscious. When they cried for help, their colleagues and hospital staff reached the spot. All four were taken out and admitted to the hospital,” ACP, Central, Mohinder Verma said. “Soon after, the doctors declared all four dead. We are investigating the matter,” he added.

The police have kept the bodies at the mortuary of Badshah Khan Hospital. Their families have been informed, the official said. The police said the victims used to come to the hospital every month for work.

Distancing itself from the entire episode, the hospital management said the agency engaged for sewer cleaning services was responsible for the incident “Strictest action will be taken against those found responsible,” Verma added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 05, 2022, 19:37 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 19:40 IST