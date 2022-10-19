Haryana Approves Final DPR for Metro Extension Connecting Palam Vihar

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the final Detailed Project Report of the Metro rail connectivity project in a move that aims to improve connectivity between Rezangla Chowk in Gurugram to Sector 21 in Dwarka. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“According to the DPR, the spur or metro extension connecting Rezangla Chowk in Palam Vihar and Dwarka Sector 21 station will be 8.40 km long, of which 4 km will be from Palam Vihar to Sector 111 in Gurugram and the remaining 4.40 km will be from Sector 111 to Sector 21 Dwarka. This entire route will have seven stations,” an official statement said.

Khattar also approved the gross project cost along with the state government’s share of Rs 1,541 crore. Approval was also given to nominate the administrative secretary of the town and country planning department as nodal officer for the signing of agreements and other related documents for implementation of the project.

The Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) project will provide connectivity to the maximum part of Gurugram city with Delhi and other surroundings, the statement said. It will have interchanges with Gurugram Metro corridor (at Palam Vihar station), Airport Express Metro corridor (IECC station) and Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 station).

The MRTS will also have an interchange with Dwarka Expressway at Sector 110-A. These linkages will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in the National Capital Region. The check-in facility at Dwarka Sector 21 station will provide hassle-free transport to passengers travelling to Delhi airport.

The introduction of the MRTS will reduce the number of buses, intermediate public transport, private vehicles and lower air pollution while increasing the speed of road vehicles. “This, in turn, will result in significant benefits due to reduction in fuel consumption, vehicle operating cost and travel time of passengers. Reduction in accidents, pollution and road maintenance costs are the other benefits to society in general,” the statement said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here