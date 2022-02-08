Haryana Asks Govt Employees to Attend Office from Feb 9 As Covid Cases Dip

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued a circular asking all employees/officers to attend office on a regular basis from February 9 in the wake of the dipping Covid cases.

An official notification from the state government stated, “In view of decline in the number of Covid cases and positivity rate, it has been decided by the government that all the employees/officers working in any office/department/board/corporation etc. under Haryana government shall, without any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from 9th February, 2022.”

The order further said that department heads must ensure that employees wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday reported 1,231 fresh Covid cases and 21 deaths. The state’s total infection count now stands at 9,66,094. As many as 10,416 people have died due to the virus so far in Haryana. Gurugram on Monday reported 478 new cases, while 126 and 114 infections were recorded from Yamunanagar and Faridabad, respectively.

