English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana B.Tech Admission 2019: Application Form Available Till June 3 at onlinetesthry.gov.in
The admission to Haryana B.Tech courses will be awarded on the basis of candidates rank in the JEE Main 2019.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Loading...
Haryana B.Tech Admission 2019 | The Haryana State Technical Education Society (HSTES) has started the admission process for Haryana B.Tech and Haryana BE courses for the current academic year.
The exam conducting authority HSTES has released the B.Tech and BE application forms for TFW/EWS, KM and HGST candidates. The application form is available at the HSTES’s official website onlinetesthry.gov.in.
The Haryana B.Tech application can be filled only in online mode. The last date for submission is June 3.
Haryana B.Tech Application Form: Steps to fill
1. Visit the official website of Haryana State Technical Education Society onlinetesthry.gov.in
2. Click on tab reading Haryana B.Tech Admission 2019 or Haryana B.Tech Application Form 2019
3. Initiate the registration by creating your candidate account
4. Enter the required academic details
5. Confirm your details for registration
6. Select your choice or preference for the course
7. Pay the application fee
8. Check your mail for successful submission of Haryana B.Tech Application Form
The application fee for TFW/EWS, KM and HGST candidates is Rs 200. The fee can be paid either in online or offline mode. For offline mode, candidates can pay via Demand Draft of Punjab National Bank or Axis Bank. The admission to B.Tech courses will be awarded on the basis of candidates rank in the JEE Main 2019.
The exam conducting authority HSTES has released the B.Tech and BE application forms for TFW/EWS, KM and HGST candidates. The application form is available at the HSTES’s official website onlinetesthry.gov.in.
The Haryana B.Tech application can be filled only in online mode. The last date for submission is June 3.
Haryana B.Tech Application Form: Steps to fill
1. Visit the official website of Haryana State Technical Education Society onlinetesthry.gov.in
2. Click on tab reading Haryana B.Tech Admission 2019 or Haryana B.Tech Application Form 2019
3. Initiate the registration by creating your candidate account
4. Enter the required academic details
5. Confirm your details for registration
6. Select your choice or preference for the course
7. Pay the application fee
8. Check your mail for successful submission of Haryana B.Tech Application Form
The application fee for TFW/EWS, KM and HGST candidates is Rs 200. The fee can be paid either in online or offline mode. For offline mode, candidates can pay via Demand Draft of Punjab National Bank or Axis Bank. The admission to B.Tech courses will be awarded on the basis of candidates rank in the JEE Main 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results