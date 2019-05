Haryana B.Tech Admission 2019: Application Form Available Till June 3 at onlinetesthry.gov.in

The Haryana State Technical Education Society (HSTES) has started the admission process for Haryana B.Tech and Haryana BE courses for the current academic year.The exam conducting authority HSTES has released the B.Tech and BE application forms for TFW/EWS, KM and HGST candidates. The application form is available at the HSTES’s official website onlinetesthry.gov.in The Haryana B.Tech application can be filled only in online mode. The last date for submission is June 3.1. Visit the official website of Haryana State Technical Education Society onlinetesthry.gov.in 2. Click on tab reading Haryana B.Tech Admission 2019 or Haryana B.Tech Application Form 20193. Initiate the registration by creating your candidate account4. Enter the required academic details5. Confirm your details for registration6. Select your choice or preference for the course7. Pay the application fee8. Check your mail for successful submission of Haryana B.Tech Application FormThe application fee for TFW/EWS, KM and HGST candidates is Rs 200. The fee can be paid either in online or offline mode. For offline mode, candidates can pay via Demand Draft of Punjab National Bank or Axis Bank. The admission to B.Tech courses will be awarded on the basis of candidates rank in the JEE Main 2019.