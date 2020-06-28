INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Haryana BJP MLA Subhash Sudha Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Family Members in Quarantine

Representative image.

Representative image.

The MLA from Thanesar in Kurukshetra district, Subhash Sudha, was running high fever for a few days and was taken to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
Share this:

A BJP legislator in Haryana tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his aide said.

The MLA from Thanesar in Kurukshetra district, Subhash Sudha, was running high fever for a few days and was taken to a private hospital in Gurgaon on Saturday. His test report came positive on Sunday, said Sudha's personal assistant Arun Gulati.

Sudha's family members have been quarantined and an exercise was on to trace those with whom the legislator may have come into contact during the past few days.

Of the total 13,829 coronavirus cases in Haryana and 223 fatalities, Kurukshetra district has 115 cases with no fatality.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading