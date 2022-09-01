CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Haryana BJP Worker Gunned Down at Showroom in Gurugram Sadar Bazaar
1-MIN READ

Haryana BJP Worker Gunned Down at Showroom in Gurugram Sadar Bazaar

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 18:11 IST

Delhi, India

Police are investigating the matter and checking CCTV footage. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The victim, identified as Sukhbir Khatana, was fired at by 4-5 unknown assailants. Khatana was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

A BJP worker was shot dead by unknown assailants inside a showroom on Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazar in Gurugram.

As per ANI, the victim, identified as Sukhbir Khatana, was fired at by 4-5 unknown assailants. Khatana was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the matter and checking CCTV footage.

(More details awaited)

first published:September 01, 2022, 18:11 IST
