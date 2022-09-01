Haryana BJP Worker Gunned Down at Showroom in Gurugram Sadar Bazaar

A BJP worker was shot dead by unknown assailants inside a showroom on Gurudwara Road near Sadar Bazar in Gurugram.

As per ANI, the victim, identified as Sukhbir Khatana, was fired at by 4-5 unknown assailants. Khatana was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gurugram, Haryana: BJP worker Sukhbir Khatana gunned down in market where 4-5 unknown assailants shot him inside a showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police investigating, CCTV being checked. — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Police are investigating the matter and checking CCTV footage.

(More details awaited)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here