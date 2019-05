Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bseh.org.in: How to Check HBSE SSE Results Online, via SMS

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) or the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) released the HBSE 10th result 2019 or the HBSE SSE results . The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) released the Haryana Board class 10 Results or the HBSE SSE 10th Results on its official website bseh.org.in . The BSEH officially conducts the Secondary School Examination (SSE) Class 10 exams during the month of March. This year, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 10th Examinations for the academic year 2018-19 were held from March 8 to March 30.Students are advised to check their internet connection, mobile phone battery backup and keep the hall ticket number handy. Further, students can check their HBSE 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019 and HBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites examresults.net Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2019, Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019 should keep visiting this page to check their result. Nearly, 3-4 lakh students appeared this year for the Haryana Class 10 examination.Overall Pass Percentage: 57.39%Pass Percentage Among Boys:Pass Percentage Among Girls:Toppers:1. Himanshu (Jhajjhar)2. Isha (Kaithal)3. Shalini (Kaithal)4. Sanju (Panipat)Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in Step 2: Look for the tab which says Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019, HBSE 10th Result 2019Step 3: Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2019, HBSE Class 10th Result 2019Step 4: Enter details to check Haryana 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board 10th Result 2019Step 5: Download the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019 for future referenceStudents can also check their Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMSSMS -