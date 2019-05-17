Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bseh.org.in: How to Check HBSE SSE Results Online, via SMS

The HBSE 10th result 2019 or Haryana Board class 10 SSE results released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 Out at bseh.org.in: How to Check HBSE SSE Results Online, via SMS
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 | The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) or the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) released the HBSE 10th result 2019 or the HBSE SSE results . The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) released the Haryana Board class 10 Results or the HBSE SSE 10th Results on its official website bseh.org.in. The BSEH officially conducts the Secondary School Examination (SSE) Class 10 exams during the month of March. This year, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 10th Examinations for the academic year 2018-19 were held from March 8 to March 30.

Students are advised to check their internet connection, mobile phone battery backup and keep the hall ticket number handy. Further, students can check their HBSE 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019 and HBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2019, Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019 should keep visiting this page to check their result. Nearly, 3-4 lakh students appeared this year for the Haryana Class 10 examination.

HBSE 10th result 2019 Statistics

Overall Pass Percentage: 57.39%

Pass Percentage Among Boys:
Pass Percentage Among Girls:

Toppers:

1. Himanshu (Jhajjhar)
2. Isha (Kaithal)
3. Shalini (Kaithal)
4. Sanju (Panipat)

HBSE 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019, HBSE 10th Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2019, HBSE Class 10th Result 2019

Step 4: Enter details to check Haryana 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board 10th Result 2019

Step 5: Download the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019 for future reference

Students can also check their Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS

To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:
SMS - RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram