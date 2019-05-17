English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 to be Released at bseh.org.in: How to Check HBSE SSE Results Online, via SMS
The HBSE 10th result 2019 or Haryana Board class 10 SSE results will be released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 | The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) or the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the HBSE 10th result 2019 or the HBSE SSE results today at 3pm. The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the Haryana Board class 10 Results or the HBSE SSE 10th Results soon on its official website bseh.org.in. The BSEH officially conducts the Secondary School Examination (SSE) Class 10 exams during the month of March. This year, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 10th Examinations for the academic year 2018-19 were held from March 8 to March 30.
Students are advised to check their internet connection, mobile phone battery backup and keep the hall ticket number handy. Further, students can check their HBSE 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019 and HBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2019, Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019 should keep visiting this page to check their result. Nearly, 3-4 lakh students appeared this year for the Haryana Class 10 examination.
HBSE 10th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which says Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019, HBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2019, HBSE Class 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter details to check Haryana 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Download the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019 for future reference
Students can also check their Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:
SMS - RESULTHB10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Students are advised to check their internet connection, mobile phone battery backup and keep the hall ticket number handy. Further, students can check their HBSE 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board Result 2019 and HBSE 10th Result 2019 on these websites examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
Students awaiting their HBSE 10th result 2019, Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019 should keep visiting this page to check their result. Nearly, 3-4 lakh students appeared this year for the Haryana Class 10 examination.
HBSE 10th Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Click on the official website bseh.org.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which says Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2019, HBSE 10th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says Haryana Board Result 2019, HBSE Class 10th Result 2019
Step 4: Enter details to check Haryana 10th Result 2019, Haryana Board 10th Result 2019
Step 5: Download the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019 for future reference
Students can also check their Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS
To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:
SMS - RESULTHB10
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Mahindra Bolero Spied with Updated Safety Features
- From Cannes Red Carpet to Her Instagram Account, Deepika Padukone is a Real-life Queen
- John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Two Dogs Kill Them All
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results