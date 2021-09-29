Haryana Building Contractor Abducts Labourer's Child to Recover Rs 600

A daily wage labourer’s son was allegedly abducted by a contractor after he failed to return the borrowed money in Haryana’s Panipat on Sunday. The police rescued the child a few hours after a complaint was filed.

According to Haryana Police, on Tuesday afternoon, a man filed a complaint with the Model Town police station stating that his son had been abducted from his house by a building construction contractor.

The complainant, Mazhar Alam, told the police that the accused, Mukesh Kumar, abducted his son as he had failed to return borrowed money.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sandip Kumar said, “As we received the complaint, an FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act against the accused.”

“A special team was formed and raids were carried out at several locations. We arrested Mukesh from his hideout and rescued the minor safely. The rescued child was later handed to his parents after a medical checkup,” added the DSP.

Alam, talking to the media, said, “I used to work under the constructor for the last few months. Around two months ago, I fell from the second floor of a building under construction and broke my hand. No compensation was given to me by the contractor or the company.”

“I was not able to go to work with my broken arm. When I ran short of money and it became difficult for me to sustain my family’s daily needs, I borrowed Rs1200 from contractor Mukesh,” added Alam.

Alam further told the media that he had returned half of the money and another Rs 600 was left. “When I failed to pay him, Mukesh came to my house and abducted one of my children. I learnt about my child being abducted from my landlord” added Alam.

Alam further told the media that Mukesh had told his landlord to inform him to take his child back after he returns the borrowed money.

