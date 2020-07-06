Haryana Cabinet Clears 75% Quota in Private Jobs for State Residents as BJP Ally JJP Fulfills it's Poll Promise

New Delhi: Haryana cabinet on Monday cleared 75% reservation in private jobs for residents of the state.

The council of ministers had on January 31 deferred a proposal to approve the draft private sector quota bill and referred it to the law secretary for vetting following prolonged deliberations among the cabinet members.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP in the state, had promised to provide 75% quota in private sector jobs to Haryana youth in its election manifesto. However, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had appeared non-committal on its prospect.

Before Haryana, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in Andhra Pradesh had introduced the reservation for local youth in private sector jobs.