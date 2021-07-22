Haryana Class 10 Student In Hospital After Torture By School Owner, Coaches

A Class 10 student of a private school in Haryana’s Bhiwani district has been hospitalised after being tortured by the school management and sports coaches. The victim, Pulkit, is being treated at the hospital in Bhiwani. The Hisar police have booked six people over this crime. These include coaches — Vikram, Naveen Sharma, Shashikant, Sachin and Vinay. Sanjay, owner of the school, has also been booked.

Pulkit is a resident of Baduchina village in Bhiwani. In his complaint to the police, Pulkit said that he had enrolled himself in Class 10 of the residential school in Umra village on April 21 this year.

All the students live in the school hostel. In June, a Class 11 student accused Pulkit of theft and later Vikram, one of the school coaches, started demanding money by intimidating him. On July 9, Vikram called him to the warden’s room and started beating him up without any reason.

Pulkit in his complaint further said that he was again called to the warden’s room at 11 pm the same day where Vikram, Naveen Sharma and Sanjay physically assaulted him. Later Vikram, Sachin and Vinay made him take a dip in water 15 times and tortured him.

Pulkit suffered injuries in the shoulder, chest, back, elbow, knee, neck and head. The coaches also hit him on his genitals. They threatened him not to tell his parents about the incident. When Pulkit was talking to his parents on the phone, Shashikant listened to the conversation and soon snatched his phone.

On July 16, Pulkit’s parents came to the school and got him admitted to a hospital in Loharu. The doctors referred him to Bhiwani. The police have started the investigation to look into details of the case.

