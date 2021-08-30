Haryana CM 'Defends' IAS Officer Who Asked Police to Crack Farmers' Heads, Says 'Strictness Important'

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar in a statement today seemed to defend police action against protesting farmers in Karnal, but agreed that the IAS officer who made the “crack their heads" remark made a “bad choice of words."

“Although the officer’s choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check," he said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

“If any action has to be taken (against the officer), it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. The DGP is also looking into it. To maintain law and order, strictness had to be ensured," he added.

Meanwhile, Khattar criticised Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, saying “who is he to demand my resignation?"

“Instead, he should resign because he is behind the farmers’ agitation. Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders) are from Punjab. Farmers from Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri border," he said.

Yesterday, state Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had disapproved of the remarks of the IAS officer caught on camera telling police to break farmers’ heads protesting in Karnal and promised action against him. Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer, was caught on camera telling police to break farmers’ heads during the farmers’ protest.

Deputy CM and JJP leader Chautala promised action against Sinha amid mounting opposition’s attack against the M L Khattar government over the Saturday lathi-charge on farmers and their demand of strict action against the magistrate.

The 2018-batch IAS officer’s video has gone viral. Using such a language by an IAS officer is condemnable, said Chautala. I think during their training, officers are taught how to face such situations and how to maintain balance in their actions. But what he said clearly does not meet the ethical standards which are expected from such officers, said Chautala, censuring the officer’s remark.

The government will definitely take whatever action is deemed fit, he said. The deputy chief minister, however, also condemned the farmers’ violence, including stone-pelting at police, during their protest in Karnal.

