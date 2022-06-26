Haryana CM Khattar Approves Budget of Rs 1894 Crore for Infra Projects in Gurgaon | Details Here

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday, approved a budget proposal of Rs 1894 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The annual Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) meeting, held at the PWD Guest House, was attended by union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh, along with senior government officials.

CM Khattar approved several infrastructure and maintenance projects to expand road network, sewage, drainage and other civic amenties in the city. He asked to implement projects with long lasting value, which are in sync with requirements of other departments.

“It is easy to spend money, but one has to look at the feasibility of projects and their implementation in the long run,” a Hindustan Times report quoted him as saying.

An important approval to upgrade the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from village Ghata to NH-48 via Vatika Chowk – with eight flyovers, a six-lane carriageway and a six-lane service road – was given.

The chief minister said a 7.5-meter-wide service road on both sides of Dwarka Expressway will be constructed. The length of the one-way service road will be around 15.30 km. The estimated expenditure on this project will be Rs 119.15 crore.

A proposal to connect Leg-2 and Leg-3 storm drains in Gurugram to the Najafgarh drain was also given a go-ahead. A lake, along with a sewage treatment plant (STP), will be built to prevent waterlogging in thousands of acres of land adjoining the drain.

To strengthen the sewerage system in the district, approvals were accorded to set up STP of 100 MLD capacity at Behrampur for sewage discharge of sector 58 to 76, laying of master sewer line of 12 km length in sectors 77 to 80 and 40 MLD STP plant at village Naurangpur in the district.

Apart from this, laying of master sewer line of 26 km from sector-104 to 115 has also been approved.

In addition to 270 MLD capacity water treatment plant in Basai, another 90 MLD capacity water treatment plant will be set up there, to increase the water capacity in the district.

The construction of an additional 100 MLD capacity water treatment plant at village Chandu was approved in the meeting. An estimated amount of Rs 295 crore will be spent on setting up these two treatment plants and this work will be completed in three years.

In the meeting, approval was given for laying master storm water drainage network for rain water drainage in developing sectors – 68 to 80, sector-37C and 37D and sectors -112 to 115.

A detailed project report of the Centralized Integrated Water Management System project under the Smart City Initiative will be prepared. For this, a pilot project was started in June-2020 under which 31 underground water tanks and 8 direct pipelines were added on the 1200 mm pipeline currently laid between Basai’s water treatment plant and Dundahera.

The second phase of installing CCTV cameras was also discussed in detail during the meeting, the Hindustan Times report said. According to Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDS, 258 locations have been identified in coordination with the police department, which require 2722 CCTV cameras.

“Higher quality CCTV cameras will be installed at these places to monitor any criminal activity and traffic violations,” he said.

