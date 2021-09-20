Haryana CM Khattar Will Cycle to Office on World Car Free Day to Spread Awareness

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will ride a bicycle from his official residence to the civil secretariat here on World Car Free Day on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The civil secretariat is nearly two km from Khattar’s official residence in Chandigarh and he had cycled the distance on a few occasions in the past.

According to the statement issued on Monday, “The chief minister will come to his office in the civil secretariat from his residence by bicycle so as to generate awareness amongst people."

The chief minister had said earlier that as far as possible people should use cycle to commute, at least for short distances, as it will help protect the environment. In the 2019 assembly polls, Khattar had travelled by train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth to cast his vote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here