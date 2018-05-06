Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to Leave for 10-day Israel-UK Tour to Study Their Agricultural Practices

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be leaving for his two-nation visit to Israel and the UK on Sunday.The chief minister is leading a high-level delegation to Israel to study their best practices in the field of agriculture so that the same could be replicated in the state for the benefit of the farming community.Khattar will also be visiting the UK to attract investment for the ongoing major industrial projects in the state.Addressing a press conference here today, he said that the delegation would be in Israel from May 6 to 8 and in the UK from May 9 to 14. The chief minister will be returning on May 15.Khattar said that during his visit to Israel, the delegation would be participating in the Agritech Israel-2018 scheduled to be held on May 8.Notably, Agritech Israel 2018, the 20th International Agricultural Technology Exhibition, is one of the world's most important exhibitions in the field of agricultural technologies.The chief minister said that a 10-year Indo-Israel action plan was started in the year 2008 for mutual cooperation in various fields.Under the Indo-Israel project, 20 Centres of Excellence had been established all over the country, out of which five have been set up in Haryana.In view of the success of this action plan, it has been extended for another three years till 2020.Khattar said the technique of converting the waste and salty water for use in irrigation would also be studied and the possibilities of replicating the same in Haryana would be explored.The homeland security and aerospace would be among the other key areas which would be deliberated and discussed during the visit as Israel is the hub of aerospace and internal security, he added.The chief minister said that his UK visit would further strengthen the bilateral business relations besides attracting industrial investment to Haryana, especially in the major ongoing global city projects like Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Gurugram-Manesar-Bawal, logistic hub at Narnaul, Hisar Aviation Hub and IMT Kharkhoda.The meetings would also be held with the leading industrialists regarding start-ups for creating job opportunities for the youth of Haryana, he added.