Haryana CM’s Flying Squad Seizes 729Kg Adulterated Desi Ghee From Hisar

Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad seized 729 kg of adulterated desi ghee, on Wednesday, after a raid in a factory on Delhi Road in Hisar district. The factory has been sealed and samples of the ghee have been sent to a lab for testing. The flying squad conducted the raid at the factory with the help of the local police following a tip-off from a source.

Randhir Singh, sub-inspector of the CM’s flying squad, said that the team had received a tip-off regarding the adulterated ghee factory located on the lane adjacent to the Morris garage on the Delhi Road in Hisar. The team raided the factory along with a team from the Sadar police station.

The samples of ghee have been sent to the health department. The team has also recovered other things used for making the adulterated desi ghee. This includes one commercial and two domestic cylinders, four stoves, one gas furnace, two packing machines and one sealing machine from the spot.

According to sources, adulterated desi ghee was being produced at the factory for the last five years. The racketeers were selling the impure ghee in the sealed packets of some top brands. When the CM’s flying squad conducted the raid one kilogram packets of ghee with the brand name Butter Bite were recovered. At the same time, the raw material which is used in preparing desi ghee has also been recovered from here. Samples of various types of ghee have been sent here for testing. The flying squad also recovered a chemical named Asensis which is used to create fragrance of desi ghee.

