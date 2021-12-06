Haryana CM's Video Giving Provocative Speeches Out of Jurisdiction, Police Tells Court

Delhi Police on Monday told a court here that no cognizable offence was made out against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members to use criminal force against the protesting farmers as the incident took place in Chandigarh.

The police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta in its status report that the alleged video of Khattar giving provocative speeches was recorded in Chandigarh which does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi. "From the contents of the complaint and alleged video attached with the complaint, no cognizable offence is made out. As per the complaint, the alleged video has been recorded in Chandigarh which does not fall in the jurisdiction of Delhi," said police in its report.

The submission was made in response to the court's earlier order directing police to file a status report seeking an FIR against Khattar for allegedly inciting BJP members on October 3 to use criminal force against the protesting farmers. The court was hearing a petition, filed by advocate Amit Sahni, claiming that despite his complaint on October 22 to the senior officers of Delhi police, no action has been taken so far.

In the report, police submitted that they have gone through the contents of the complaint and also viewed the CD attached with the complaint. The court heard the submissions and listed the matter for further hearing on December 21. The petition has alleged that a controversial video of the chief minister and BJP member was recorded during a meeting with the workers belonging to the party's 'Kisan morcha' at his residence at Chandigarh on October 3.

It accused that Khattar has committed an offence under various sections, including 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

It claimed that in the video, the CM was seen instigating party workers to use criminal force against the protesting farmers and to create 500-600-1,000 volunteers in every district of north and west Haryana, and be ready to face sticks, imprisonment, which will make them big leaders.

The petition urged the court to summon the Khattar and punish him in accordance with the law, and also direct the police officials concerned to conduct an investigation against him by lodging an FIR.

