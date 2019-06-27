English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary Shot Dead in Faridabad, CCTV Footage Shows Car Riddled With Bullets
Vikas Chaudhary was hit by over 10 bullets abd CCTV footage of the incident showed masked men raining bullets on his car when he was on his way back from the gym.
The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. (Image : Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning when he was on his way back from a gym.
Chaudhary was hit by over 10 bullets and CCTV footage of the incident showed masked men raining shots on his car. The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.
Hitting out at the state government, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar said, "It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dostana 2 Announced! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Team Up for Karan Johar's New Production
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- Thank You Facebook, For Ruining The Instagram Experience: More Adverts Are on The Way
- This New Algorithm to Map the Universe May Solve Its Mysteries
- Avengers Endgame Finally Breaks the Original Box Office Record of James Cameron's Avatar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results