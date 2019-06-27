New Delhi: Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning when he was on his way back from a gym.

Chaudhary was hit by over 10 bullets and CCTV footage of the incident showed masked men raining shots on his car. The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Hitting out at the state government, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar said, "It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation."