Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Haryana Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary Shot Dead in Faridabad, CCTV Footage Shows Car Riddled With Bullets

Vikas Chaudhary was hit by over 10 bullets abd CCTV footage of the incident showed masked men raining bullets on his car when he was on his way back from the gym.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Haryana Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary Shot Dead in Faridabad, CCTV Footage Shows Car Riddled With Bullets
The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. (Image : Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning when he was on his way back from a gym.

Chaudhary was hit by over 10 bullets and CCTV footage of the incident showed masked men raining shots on his car. The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Hitting out at the state government, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar said, "It's 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. Same kind of incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram