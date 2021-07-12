Haryana: Conmen Sell Stolen Tractor to Defraud Over Rupees Three Lakh

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been defrauded over rupees two lakh on the pretext of buying a tractor by thugs from Hansi in Hisar district of Haryana. The Hansi police have registered a case against three people on the basis of the complaint of Sunderpal, a resident of Garhmukteshwar district in Uttar Pradesh. An FIR for fraud has been filed by the police.

According to the FIR three youths sold a stolen tractor to Sunderpal and defrauded him of Rs 2.4 lakh. In the complaint, Sundarpal has mentioned that he needed a tractor a few months back. Along with his friend Surendra Singh, he came to Hansi to purchase a tractor and got in contact with Sandeep and Praveen, residents of Matloda village in Hisar. Through them he met Aman, a resident of Suryanagar.

The trio showed Sunderpal a Massey Ferguson Tractor 241 in Hansi, which had no documents. The accused asked Sunderpal to pay Rs 3,70,000, but the victim paid only Rs 2.4 lakh and agreed to pay the balance amount after getting the documents. Later, Sunderpal made the full payment when the three gave him documents.

A few months later, Sunderpal sold the tractor in Hapur. However, after a few days police reached his housing while investigating the case of a stolen tractor. The police team informed him that the tractor was a stolen property.

This is how the fraud case came to light. Sunderpal has alleged that the trio duped him of Rs 3.7 lakh by giving forged documents. All the accused are on the run.

