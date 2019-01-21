English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Cop Kills Wife, Then Shoots Himself With Service Revolver
The ASI was posted in Panchkula police line and had come to his native village this Monday.
Representative Image
Ambala: A 43-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly shot dead his wife before killing himself with his service revolver over a "domestic dispute" here on Monday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Gurdeep Singh and his wife Surender Kaur, 38, police said.
The couple, along with their children, was living in village Nasrauli. The children had gone to school when the incident occurred, Superintendent of Police Astha Modi said.
Gurdeep, an assistant sub-inspector, first shot dead his wife and then immediately killed himself with his service revolver, the SP said.
The ASI was posted in Panchkula police line and had come to his native village this Monday.
Police said the exact cause behind the incident could not be ascertained so far but it could be due to a domestic dispute.
The SP said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and investigation was on.
-
