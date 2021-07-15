Haryana Cop Caught Taking Rs 500 Bribe, Sacked After Video Goes Viral

A case of bribery involving a policeman has come to light from Sirsa district in Haryana. In the video, a policeman posted at the local police post can be seen taking a bribe of Rs 500 from a villager who belongs to Panjuana village. It is believed that the incident caught in the video is of April 15. The victim had also registered a complaint in this regard to the Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police, and district Superintendent of Police regarding this matter.

However, no action was taken in the matter even after three months. The accused policeman was forcing the complainant Kuldeep Singh for a compromise. As no action was taken, Kuldeep, on July 14, shared the video on social media and it went viral. According to the complainant he was returning home from Sirsa court on April 15 when he was stopped at the police check post near his village.

Even though he had all the documents of the vehicle, was wearing a mask and helmet, the policeman threatened to issue a challan, said the complainant. Kuldeep added that the policeman asked for Rs 1000, but he had only Rs 500 with him. Although they let him go after taking a bribe of Rs 500 that moment, the policeman continued to pressurize him by visiting his home to make the complete payment, Kuldeep alleged.

The investigation in the matter expedited after a change in higher levels of district police. The newly appointed Superintendent of Police, Dr Arpit Jain, took stringent action and sacked the home guard who took the bribe from Kuldeep.

Dr Arpit Jain’s fast action has impressed a lot of people in the district and they would be hoping that his arrival cuts down the crime rates in the district.

