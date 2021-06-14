Haryana Cop’S Song On Covid Is A Bonafide Hit On Social Media 

Sub-inspector Dilip Singh, who is posted in Haryana Police, has been working sincerely and fearlessly since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country last year. Many cops like Singh have been making sure that the protocols issued by the government are followed during the lockdown and people do not roam aimlessly and spread the infection. Still, there are some who seem to be less bothered about the pandemic and its impact, and continue going about their lives while flouting the norms.

For such violators, Singh has released a video that aims to make people aware of the coronavirus pandemic. He has sung the song as well as acted in the video. In the song, he has appealed to the public that as cops are standing beside them during these trying times, they too should cooperate with the police by following the guidelines. The song further emphasises that only by cooperation and helping out each other, this pandemic can be eradicated.

The song has gone viral on the internet and is winning hearts.

According to the sub-inspector, he was inspired to make the song after he saw the video on Covid by Delhi Police and Punjab Police. He said making a song about a critical situation is the most effective way to spread awareness about it.

Singh said after finishing his duty he devotes his time to raise awareness among people through his song.

Earlier this month, the Ludhiana police launched a song, Honsla, that aimed to motivate the police force to encourage people to follow Covid protocols.

