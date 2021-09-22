Haryana CRPF Constable Shoots Self After Firing at Son, Both Are Critical

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable shot himself after shooting his son due to a verbal spat, on Tuesday evening, in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district. Both have been admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

According to police, the CRPF constable Sanjay Kumar along with his family was living at MC Colony in Dadri. He is posted in Delhi. Few days ago he came to the village on leave. Sanjay Kumar shot his son and then shot himself on his head after a verbal spat between the two.

With the help of neighbours, the duo was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The doctors of the hospital, after providing first aid to the father and son, referred the duo to PGI Rohtak for better medical care.

According to doctors of PGI Rohtak, both father and son are in a critical condition. On learning about the incident former minister Satpal Sangwan reached hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured father and son.

A senior police official of the Dadri Police said, “In our probe so far we have learnt that Sanjay was having a verbal spat with his wife and when his son intervened he got infuriated and opened fire at his son.”

“His son suffered bullet injuries in his leg. Within a few minutes Sanjay shot himself on his head. Soon after the incident his wife cried for help and the injured duo were rushed to hospital by neighbours for treatment,” added the officer.

Another senior officer stationed at Charkhi Dadri district said, “We are trying to find out if the weapon used in the incident was legal or illegal.”

The officer further stated that they are questioning the CRPF constable’s wife to learn what happened and what caused Sanjay to open fire on his son. “We have collected scientific evidence from the spot to find out more about the incident,” added the officer.

