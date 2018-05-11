GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result & Re-Appear Results today at bseh.org

Candidates will be able to apply for the re-appear from 16th May 2018 to 25th May 2018 by paying an application fee of Rs.800/- for D.El.Ed. and Rs.600/- for D.Ed.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 11, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result & Re-Appear Results today at bseh.org
(Image: News18.com)
Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result January 2018 along with result of Re-appear exams for D.Ed First, Second, Third and Fourth semester is scheduled to be declared today by the Haryana School Education Board on its official website – bseh.org. The education board had earlier released a Press Note for the same stating that the results will be announced via Board’s Mobile Application as well as on the official website.

Candidates who had appeared for the Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year and D.Ed First, Second, Third and Fourth semester re-appear exams in January 2018 must keep an eye on the official website and mobile app to check their result once it is released by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana.

The Board will make the Performance Sheets for D.El.Ed 2016 and D.El.Ed 2015 available on the respective Institution’s Login Ids on bseh.org. The Call Letters for Re-appear exams will also be released on the same. Candidates must get in touch with their Institutions Admins to get their Call Letters.

Candidates will be able to apply for the re-appear from 16th May 2018 to 25th May 2018 by paying an application fee of Rs.800/- for D.El.Ed. and Rs.600/- for D.Ed.

Candidates who fail to register by 25th May can still apply for re-appear by paying late fee fine as mentioned in the url below:

http://bseh.org.in/pdf/100518.pdf

 

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You