Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result & Re-Appear Results today at bseh.org

Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result January 2018 along with result of Re-appear exams for D.Ed First, Second, Third and Fourth semester is scheduled to be declared today by the Haryana School Education Board on its official website – bseh.org . The education board had earlier released a Press Note for the same stating that the results will be announced via Board’s Mobile Application as well as on the official website.Candidates who had appeared for the Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year and D.Ed First, Second, Third and Fourth semester re-appear exams in January 2018 must keep an eye on the official website and mobile app to check their result once it is released by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana.The Board will make the Performance Sheets for D.El.Ed 2016 and D.El.Ed 2015 available on the respective Institution’s Login Ids on bseh.org . The Call Letters for Re-appear exams will also be released on the same. Candidates must get in touch with their Institutions Admins to get their Call Letters.Candidates will be able to apply for the re-appear from 16May 2018 to 25May 2018 by paying an application fee of Rs.800/- for D.El.Ed. and Rs.600/- for D.Ed.Candidates who fail to register by 25May can still apply for re-appear by paying late fee fine as mentioned in the url below: