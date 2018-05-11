English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result & Re-Appear Results today at bseh.org
Candidates will be able to apply for the re-appear from 16th May 2018 to 25th May 2018 by paying an application fee of Rs.800/- for D.El.Ed. and Rs.600/- for D.Ed.
(Image: News18.com)
Haryana D.El.Ed. First Year Result January 2018 along with result of Re-appear exams for D.Ed First, Second, Third and Fourth semester is scheduled to be declared today by the Haryana School Education Board on its official website – bseh.org. The education board had earlier released a Press Note for the same stating that the results will be announced via Board’s Mobile Application as well as on the official website.
Candidates who fail to register by 25th May can still apply for re-appear by paying late fee fine as mentioned in the url below:
http://bseh.org.in/pdf/100518.pdf
