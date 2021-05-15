Haryana Deploys Veterinarians in Isolation Wards as Covid-19 Hits Rural Pockets, Doctors Demand Insurance Cover, Safety Gears

With rural areas being hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19 infections, the Haryana government is roping in veterinary surgeons for patients admitted to isolation wards.

Hisar district health authorities have started requisitioning services of the veterinary surgeons. Civil surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, has sought services of veterinary doctors from the animal husbandry and dairying department and 60 veterinary doctors have been assigned duties in small towns, including Hansi, Barwala, and Uklana.

Most of the veterinary surgeons have been assigned the villages where they were posted by the government. Meanwhile, others have been deputed to adjoining villages and small towns. The district administration has set up isolation wards in government schools and Panchayat Ghar dharamshalas. The veterinarians attached to these isolation wards will keep a record of the patients and send the reports to the officials.

Before being deputed in the affected areas, these veterinary doctors are demanding PPE Kits, masks, and other safety gear. They also demanded that they should be declared as Covid warriors and should be given insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh each.

The doctors have also demanded a proper supply of masks, sanitizers, thermometers, oximeters as these were in short supply at the PHCs and CHCs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here