Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tests Positive for Coronavirus

File photo of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he said in a message on Twitter. Earlier, Chief Minister M L Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.

