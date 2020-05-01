Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Over 100 Journalists Test Negative for Covid-19

Chautala, the leader of JJP, had appealed to the people to undergo tests at government hospitals or authorised private labs without any fear if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
File photo of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala. (Image : PTI)
File photo of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala.

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and more than 100 journalists have tested negative for Covid-19, state's health minister Anil Vij said on Friday.

Although he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, Chautala had on Wednesday got himself tested for coronavirus to allay fears among the public surrounding the test.

Chautala, and all the journalists which included reporters, photo and video journalists from the print and electronic media, have tested negative, Vij informed.

After some journalists in Maharashtra and Delhi were found to be infected with coronavirus, Vij had arranged special testing for journalists in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against Covid-19, Vij had said.

The samples were taken by the Haryana's Health Department at MLA Hostel dispensary here in the special camp which had been set up by the Department for the journalists.

A senior journalist, who had taken the test, said, "It is a great relief to know that I and all my colleagues, who like me are in the field to cover various events during these challenging times, are Covid negative."

Chautala, the leader of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is a coalition partner of the BJP, had appealed to the people to undergo tests at government hospitals or authorised private labs without any fear if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres