Haryana DSP's Killing: Cops Arrest 12th Man, 61 Vehicles Involved in Illegal Mining Seized; Case Closed

Police on Friday arrested a 12th man in connection with the recent mowing down of a Haryana DSP probing illegal stone-mining and indicated that they have now wrapped up the case. Nuh Police identified him as the person for whom stone was being transported in the dumper-truck that killed Tauru Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh on July 19.

Mushtaq, also known as Mangal, is a resident of Pachgaon village. Police said they have now arrested all the 12 accused in the case, including the truck driver. The DSP was killed when a truck he had signalled to stop drove over him. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

Police said they are questioning the arrested man and will seek his remand when he is produced before a court on Saturday. He was nabbed in Rajpuri village by a crime unit team, police said.

Mushtaq was building his house at his village and the truck driver Sabbir and helper Ikkar were to deliver the stone to him. Both were arrested earlier. Meanwhile, in a sweeping operation targeting illegal mining in Nuh district, police have seized 358 vehicles over six days. Nearly 1,600 police personnel were involved.

State Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said 61 of these vehicles were seized for being involved in illegal mining. The rest were impounded under other sections of the law, including the Motor Vehicles Act. Out of the 61 vehicles seized for illegal mining, 10 are dumper-trucks, 27 tractors, eight trolleys, six tractor-trolleys, and three heavy earthmoving machines, the minister said.

