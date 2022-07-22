Haryana DSP's Killing: Nuh Police Makes Third Arrest in Case

The Nuh police on Friday nabbed a native of Rajasthan's Alwar for harbouring the key accused in the murder case of a Haryana DSP who was mowed down probing illegal mining. Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

Jabid, alias Billa, had on his motorcycle helped key accused Sabbir, alias Mittar, to flee to Rajasthan. Billa was produced in a Nuh court and police took him on two-days remand.

According to police, Billa is a native of Gandwa village in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Billa and Sabbir first reached Sare Kalan village at the place of Sabbir's sister but from there they moved to Gwalta and then fled to Rajasthan.

During interrogation, Sabbir and his accomplice Ikkar, who was the first to be arrested in the case, revealed that seven more men were there during the attack on the DSP, and all were involved in illegal mining. Police teams are conducting raids to nab others, said a senior police officer. "We are questioning all three and raids are being conducted to nab other suspects in the case," Nuh SP Varun Singla said.

The Nuh Police had on Wednesday arrested truck driver Sabbir from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following the questioning of Ikkar. The Haryana government had on Thursday said a judicial probe will be conducted into the killing of the deputy superintendent of police.

