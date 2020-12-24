Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Says Farm Laws Need Amendments, Seeks 'Concrete Suggestions'

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the new central farm laws need many amendments and urged protesting farmers to give "concrete suggestions". The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader reiterated that he will tender his resignation the day he feels he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) to farmers in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference here, the deputy chief minister said, "I believe that many amendments should be there. On this, we have given many suggestions to the Centre earlier and they too were agreeable on many suggestions." "I think the Centre is ready to incorporate those amendments," he added. At another point in the briefing, Chautala said the Centre was repeatedly inviting the farmer unions to talks, and it was the responsibility of these outfits to give "concrete suggestions" regarding their demands.

He hoped that the protesting farmers resume dialogue with the Centre to resolve their concerns over the three new laws. "When the Centre is ready for talks, the farmer unions that have held six rounds of talks earlier should come forward. No agitation has ever ended without talks being held," he said.

"I think the biggest demand of the Arhitiyas (commission agents) too is that in open market and in mandis, tax should be at par. If that happens, our marketing board and mandis will flourish as they have been going on. And if the Centre is ready to give written assurance on MSP, I think biggest demand of farmers is fulfilled," he said in response to a question.

To another question on the opposition and a section of farmers urging the JJP to withdraw support to the state's ML Khattar government, Chautala said, "There is no pressure. We are running the government in a very stable manner.".