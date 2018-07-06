English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Haryana Education Dept Faces Massive Crisis of Teachers as 50,000 Posts Lie Vacant
There are 1, 49, 947 posts of teachers in the primary and secondary education departments, out of which 52,947 posts lay vacant up to May 3.
Image for representation purpose. (Image: Getty Images)
Chandigarh: The Haryana Education Department stares at a overwhelming lack of teachers as more than 50,000 post in both primary and secondary education departments lie vacant.
There are 1, 49, 947 posts of teachers in the primary and secondary education departments, out of which 52,947 posts lay vacant up to May 3. In terms of secondary schools, the state faces a crisis of 16,661 teachers as only 21,513 posts of lecturers are filled, compared to the total number of 38,174 posts.
Back in 2012-13 the number of students between Classes I to XII stood at 27,28,891. In 2013-14 the figure stood at 27,05,349 and in 2014-15 it stood at 26, 19, 610. In 2015-16, the figure came down to as low as 22, 39, 389 students.
The count declined to 21, 34, 919 students in 2016-17, while in 2017-18, the figures further decreased to 21, 41, 169, making the number of students who opted out of formal education to an alarming 5, 87, 722.
Sources say that the real figures have emerged after fake students were weeded out as students were linked with the ADHAAR card.
Earlier on Thursday, the Haryana government denied reports that recruitment of teachers was being done through the 'outsourcing' method.
