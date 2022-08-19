Haryana Excise Dept Official Transferred for Demanding Scotch Whiskey Bottles in Minister's Name

An excise official was given a punishment posting and transferred to the department headquarters after an audio byte in which he is purportedly heard telling a liquor store employee to send scotch whiskey bottles for a minister’s function made rounds. In the audio, which the liquor store owner has sent to the chief minister’s grievance redressal system, the home minister and senior officials, excise department inspector Sandeep Lohan is purportedly heard telling the employee of the liquor store, located at Bakhtawar Chowk in Sector 47, that six bottles of 15-year-old ‘Glenfiddich’ whisky be sent to a hotel as the minister was hosting a programme there.

The employee responds saying the particular make of the whisky was unavailable after which Lohan allegedly rebukes him. According to the outlet owner Anuj, the incident took place on August 14. Around 5.30 pm the next day, Lohan arrived at the store and allegedly hurled abuses at the employee in front of customers, including women. The store owner said he also forcibly shut the store.

Anuj complained that though he raised the issue with the excise commissioner, no action was taken against Lohan. “After this, I sent my complaint to CM Window (grievance redressal system), vigilance department, home minister and other officials,” Anuj said in his complaint.

District Excise and Taxation Commissioner Ravinder Singh confirmed Lohan’s transfer to the headquarters in Panchkula. “After the matter came to our notice, the inspector has been taken off duty from Gurugram. The case will be investigated by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Vijay Kumar and action will be taken as per the inquiry report,” Singh said.

