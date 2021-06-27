Haryana Extends Lockdown Till July 5 With Some Relaxations; Check What's Allowed, What's Not

The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh order to extend the coronavirus lockdown till July 5, while allowing university campuses to open for research scholars and practical classes in laboratories. “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week that is from June 28 (5 am onwards) to July 5 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said in an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The state government has termed the coronavirus lockdown “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)". University campuses are allowed to open for research scholars, laboratory practicals, remedial and doubt classes by adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour, according to the order.

Anganwadi centres and creches under Women and Child Development Department shall continue to remain closed. These places will remain shut till July 31 in the state. The state’s Department of Women and Child Welfare will release the methodology for implementation of various women and child welfare programmes in the state, the order said.

The following relaxations shall continue as permitted earlier, subject to strict adherence to COVID norms:

a. All shops are allowed to open from 09:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

b. Malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

c. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 10 PM with 50% of the seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10:00 PM.

d. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time

e. Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance

I. Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed upto 50 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. No movement of barat procession will be allowed.

g. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of 50 persons.

h. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

i. Gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM with 50% capacity

j. All production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function.

k. Sports complexes, stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators will not be allowed).

I. Swimming pools and spas shall remain closed.

“Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic the ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ is extended for another week.., the order said. The number of daily COVID-19 cases, which had crossed the 15,000-mark last month, have now come down to nearly 100 while the Covid fatalities have also registered a sharp fall.

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation. It has now been extended for the eighth time.

(With PTI inputs)

