Haryana, Sikkim, Uttarakhand Extend Covid-19 Lockdown: Check What's Open and What's Shut

The Haryana government on Sunday extended Covid-19 restrictions till June 14 in the state, but allowed a few relaxations amid declining cases. The Uttarakhand government has also extended its Covid restrictions till June 15; general stores will remain open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14.

Sikkim government on Sunday too extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till June 14 in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, an official release said. The lockdown restrictions were scheduled to end on June 7.

Here are the places where relaxations will be allowed in Haryana:

• Shops other than standalone ones are allowed to open from 9am to 6pm in two groups - odd and even - shops with odd numbers on odd dates and even numbers on even dates.

• Malls are allowed to open from 10am to 8pm.

• Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10am to 8pm with 50 per cent seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and covid appropriate norms.

• Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints will be permitted upto 10pm.

• Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and covid behavior.

• Corporate offices are permitted to open with 50% attendance after adopting covid norms.

• Gatherings in weddings, funerals, cremations are allowed with upto 21 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and Courts also. No movement of ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) will be allowed.

• For gatherings other than weddings, funerals, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required.

• Club houses, restaurants, bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10 am to 8pm with adherence to covid norms. Members, visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf courses by the management in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

Sikkim

• Hardware shops will remain open from 7 am to 2 pm.

• Shops selling groceries and vegetables can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, an extension of two more hours.

Uttarakhand

• A maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend marriages with negative RT-PCR reports (valid for 72 hours), after receiving permission from the district authorities.

• Twenty people will be allowed at funeral processions.

• Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, theatres, auditoriums will be closed.

• Political, sports, entertainment-related large gatherings and congregations will be prohibited.

• Those coming into Uttarakhand will only be allowed on a negative RT-PCR report (valid for 72 hours).

• PDS Ration shops will be open from 8 am to 12 pm.

• General stores will remain open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14.

