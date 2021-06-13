Haryana Lockdown Extended Till June 21: Restaurants, Gyms to Open With 50% Capacity. Check Full List

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide coronavirus-induced lockdown till June 21 and also announced some relaxation after the state reported a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases. The state has reported 339 fresh infections which pushed the total case count to 7,65,861.

“…after duly considering the fact although the Covid-19 positivity rate and the number of new Covid-19 positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and the precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby extends the MahameH Alert-Surakshit Haryana for another one week, i.e., from 11.06.2021 (05:00 am onwards) to 21.06.2021 (till 05:00 am) in the State of Haryana…," the state government order stated.

Here is a full list of relaxations given by the government in Haryana:

What’s Allowed

- All shops are allowed to open from 9am to 8pm.

- Malls are allowed to open from 10am to 8pm.

- Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and malls) are allowed to open from 10am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

- Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 10pm.

- Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow Covid-19 protocols.

- Corporate offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

- Gatherings in wedding, funeral/cremations are allowed up to 21 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. No movement of ‘Barat’ procession will be allowed.

- For gatherings other than weddings, funeral/cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required.

- Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10am to 10pm with adherence to requisite social and other safety norms.

- Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in the Golf Courses by the management in the staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

- Gyms are allowed to open from 6am to 8pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

- All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function. However, they shall strictly adhere to Covid appropriate and prescribed guidelines, behavioural norms.

- Sports complexes, stadia are permitted to open only for sports activities (spectators will not be allowed). Sports authorities shall ensure adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

What’s Not Allowed

- All colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries and training institutes (both government and private) shall remain closed till further order in the state.

- Spas will remain closed.

