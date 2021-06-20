Haryana Extends Lockdown Till June 28, Eases Curbs; Check What's Open, What's Closed

Haryana announced relaxations of COVID-19 curbs in the state as positivity rate and fresh cases of COVID-19 are on a downward trend. The state, however, extended the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus by another week till June 28 . Easing curbs, the Haryana government has allowed up to 50 guests at weddings and funerals or cremations, Corporate offices can now open with full attendance.

“Now after duly considering the fact that although Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic the ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ is extended for another week from June 21 (5 am onwards) to June 28 (till 5 am) in the state," the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

Here’s a list of what’s open, what’s closed as Haryana eases norms:

Corporate offices can now open with full attendance but there has to be strict observance of social distancing, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and regular sanitisation.

Weddings can now take place in courts but processions are not allowed.

Up to 50 guests at weddings and funerals or cremations, up from 21 earlier, subject to strict observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and social distancing.

Club houses, restaurants and bars of golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

Swimming pools and spas in the state would continue to remain closed.

All shops can continue to operate from 9 am to 8 pm, and restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The timings for shopping malls will continue to be from 10 am to 8 pm, the order stated.

The state government has termed the lockdown “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)". The number of daily COVID-19 cases, which had crossed the 15,000-mark last month, has now come down to under 300, while the count of fatalities has also registered a sharp fall. The Haryana government-imposed lockdown in the state has now been extended for the seventh time.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here