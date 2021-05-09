Haryana Extends Lockdown Till May 17 Amid Covid-19 Surge

With no let-up in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday ordered an extension of the lockdown for one more week.

The week-long lockdown which was to end today has been extended till May 17 in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

Home Minister Anil Vij, in a tweet, termed the restriction as part of the government’s ‘Suraksha Haryana (safe Haryana)’ plan.

“Surakshit Haryana announced from May 10 to 17. Stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Haryana," Vij tweeted in Hindi.

With more than 13,000 daily cases and over 150 deaths being reported daily, strict restrictions would continue to be in place.

The movement of only essential services would be allowed with the people required to get special passes for any movement within or outside the state.

