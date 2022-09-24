Haryana Farmers Clear 21-hour Highway Blockade After Officials Agree for Early Paddy Procurement

Farmers who had blocked the national highway near Shahabad in Haryana have called off their protest after over 21 hours as their demands of early paddy procurement were agreed to be met.

The chief of Bharataiya Kisan Union (BKU), Gurnam Singh Chaduni, on Saturday said the protesting farmers held talks with the district administration, which has agreed to ensure early procurement of paddy immediately.

“As our demands have been met, we have decided to lift the blockade on the road,” Chaduni, who led the protest, told news agency ANI.

Superintendent of Police, Surinder Singh Bhoria, said that the matter has been resolved amicably and traffic on the highway has been resumed.

Kurukshetra, Haryana | Traffic on the highway has been resumed and all the diversions have been removed. We have held talks with the farmers and the matter has been resolved amicably: Surinder Singh Bhoria, SP https://t.co/EDeoZ0EdNl pic.twitter.com/WYcd2cX51b — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Why did Haryana farmers block highway?

The blockade started Friday morning as farmers gathered on the Delhi-Ambala national highway near Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra demanding that the government immediately begin paddy procurement. The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana will start from October 1.

The protest, during which farmers also parked their tractors on the road, caused inconvenience to commuters using the highway to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh and police had to later divert traffic.

According to an official statement here on Thursday, crops such as paddy, millet, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad will be procured during the marketing season 2022-23.

Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth procurement in mandis, it stated. As the crucial road remained blocked, commuters in large numbers remained stranded for some time and the police later diverted the traffic from Pipli to Chandigarh via Pehowa and Ladwa.

Heavy police force was deployed at Shahabad since Friday morning in view of the farmer’s call for protest in support of their demands, including an increase in calculating paddy yield per acre from 22 quintals to 30 quintals for procurement.

If the police resort to lathi-charge or use tear gas or water cannon, then the administration would be responsible for any fallout, Chaduni warned.He said the government did not address their problems despite repeated requests.

More than 700 farmers assembled near the Udham Singh Memorial situated on Barara Road near GT Road around 11 am.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Shahabad Kapil Sharma reached the spot and asked the farmers to call off their protest as the government had agreed to calculate the paddy yield per acre as 28 quintals instead of 22 quintals at present. However, farmers gave 45 minutes for the district administration to decide on their demand of government purchase of paddy.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here