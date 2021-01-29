Haryana Govt Monitoring 30 'Suspicious' Social Media Handles With 'Incendiary' Posts Amid Farmers Protest

Concerned over the increasing number of 'suspicious’ social media handles coming up amid the ongoing farmers' agitation, which turned violent on Republic Day, security agencies in Haryana have put under scanner some 300 such accounts they fear were trying to create "law and order disturbances".

The Haryana government on Friday suspended internet services in over a dozen districts in the state due to fears that circulation of incendiary videos and statements were triggering unrest. An order issued by the state home department said the decision was taken in view of the "disinformation, rumours and divisive propaganda" being spread through social media.

Senior police officials said that with large number of suspicious handles peddling disinformation, the state government was forced to take the counter measures. Highly-placed sources told News 18 that teams of cyber crime wing were monitoring handles round the clock. A dedicated team of experts were monitoring content related to the farmers agitation, said the sources.

"We are keeping a tab on Facebook posts, tweets and videos which are being circulated online. (We are) also keeping tab on followers of some social media handles of farmer leaders from both Punjab and Haryana to track any attempts to disturb peace,’’ a senior police officer said.

Sources said the agencies were alerted after the video of Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, in which he broke down while talking to some television channels, went viral in some districts of the state.

Sources said some 'suspicious handles' that had circulated the video in a big way were being kept under surveillance. "There seemed to be a very sustained and coordinated attempt to make viral such videos that have emotional content aimed at triggering some kind of unease amongst the protesters,’’ said an official involved in the tracking.

Police officials further said assistance has also been sought from central intelligence agencies to better monitor such suspicious handles.

The agencies are also in touch with managers of social media platforms to try and suspend accounts which they believe are fuelling trouble. Earlier, Twitter had said it suspended over 500 handles during the farmer’s protests.