English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Fines 12 Farmers for Burning Crop Residue
Burning of crop residue is not allowed in Haryana as it leads to environmental pollution. Last year, 122 cases were registered against those found burning crop residue during the paddy season.
A labourer burns paddy waste stubble at a field on the outskirts of Chandigarh. (Reuters)
Loading...
Chandigarh: Twelve farmers have been fined for burning crop residue in Haryana's Hisar district, an official statement said on Friday.
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has got a case registered against one farmer and recovered Rs 45,000 as fine from 12 farmers for burning crop residue in Hisar, it said.
Burning of crop residue is not allowed in Haryana as it leads to environmental pollution. Last year, 122 cases were registered against those found burning crop residue during the paddy season, the statement said.
The Haryana Space Applications Centre in Haryana's Agricultural University campus in Hisar has been monitoring the entire state through satellite imagery, it said.
If any incident of crop residue burning takes places in any area, it would come to the notice and a team of the Pollution Control Board would get a case registered against the guilty after carrying out physical verification of the area, the statement added.
Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has been providing different agricultural implements for crop residue management at subsidy of 50 to 80 per cent. Instead of burning the crop residue, the farmers can mix it in the soil to improve fertility, it said. "Burning of crop residue not only causes environmental pollution, but also affect animals, birds and human beings," the statement said.
It said for crop residue management, the farmers can contact the agriculture development officer concerned in their respective districts. Apart from this, the government has also been organising awareness camps on crop residue management, it added.
Another official statement said stubble burning cases have reduced considerably during the current paddy harvesting season in Haryana. Till October 10, the crop had been harvested on 4.01 lakh hectares and there had been arrival of 20 lakh tonnes of paddy in various mandis (marketing places) of the state, it said.
"As per satellite data furnished by the HARSAC, there had been burning of paddy stubble only at 459 places involving an area of 735 hectares. This was less than one per cent of the total area where harvesting had taken place," the statement said. "These positive results were the outcome of the massive information and education campaign undertaken by the various government agencies," it added.
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has got a case registered against one farmer and recovered Rs 45,000 as fine from 12 farmers for burning crop residue in Hisar, it said.
Burning of crop residue is not allowed in Haryana as it leads to environmental pollution. Last year, 122 cases were registered against those found burning crop residue during the paddy season, the statement said.
The Haryana Space Applications Centre in Haryana's Agricultural University campus in Hisar has been monitoring the entire state through satellite imagery, it said.
If any incident of crop residue burning takes places in any area, it would come to the notice and a team of the Pollution Control Board would get a case registered against the guilty after carrying out physical verification of the area, the statement added.
Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has been providing different agricultural implements for crop residue management at subsidy of 50 to 80 per cent. Instead of burning the crop residue, the farmers can mix it in the soil to improve fertility, it said. "Burning of crop residue not only causes environmental pollution, but also affect animals, birds and human beings," the statement said.
It said for crop residue management, the farmers can contact the agriculture development officer concerned in their respective districts. Apart from this, the government has also been organising awareness camps on crop residue management, it added.
Another official statement said stubble burning cases have reduced considerably during the current paddy harvesting season in Haryana. Till October 10, the crop had been harvested on 4.01 lakh hectares and there had been arrival of 20 lakh tonnes of paddy in various mandis (marketing places) of the state, it said.
"As per satellite data furnished by the HARSAC, there had been burning of paddy stubble only at 459 places involving an area of 735 hectares. This was less than one per cent of the total area where harvesting had taken place," the statement said. "These positive results were the outcome of the massive information and education campaign undertaken by the various government agencies," it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...