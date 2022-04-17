CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Haryana: Fire at Chemical Factory in Sonipat; Delhi Firefighters Called for Assistance
1-MIN READ

Haryana: Fire at Chemical Factory in Sonipat; Delhi Firefighters Called for Assistance

Delhi fire service has sent personnel for the operation on the special request of Haryana. (Image: ANI videograb)

The cause of the fire is not yet known, said Delhi Fire Service

News Desk

A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat district of Haryana on Sunday.

According to ANI, Delhi fire service has sent personnel for the operation on the “special request of Haryana". The cause of the fire is not yet known, said Delhi Fire Service.

The rescue operation is going on.

(More details awaited)

first published:April 17, 2022, 20:26 IST