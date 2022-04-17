Haryana: Fire at Chemical Factory in Sonipat; Delhi Firefighters Called for Assistance

A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat district of Haryana on Sunday.

According to ANI, Delhi fire service has sent personnel for the operation on the “special request of Haryana". The cause of the fire is not yet known, said Delhi Fire Service.

A fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kundli area of Sonipat, Haryana. On the special request of Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. The cause of the fire is not yet known: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/ml5PRPqpEu— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

The rescue operation is going on.

(More details awaited)

