Haryana: Former Sarpanch Narrowly Escapes Firing By Miscreants In Rohtak

The miscreants who had fired 20 rounds of bullets at Lakhanmajra’s former Sarpanch five months ago have again targeted another ex-sarpanch on Sunday . The incident was caught on CCTV camera. Two bike-borne youths fired at the ex-sarpanch and fled away.

Former Sarpanch of Kharaunti village Jagbir Pehalwan was sitting at his home when two youths came on bike and suddenly started firing at him. According to him five months ago a panchayat meeting was held in the matter of firing at former Sarpanch Kulfi Pehalwan where Jagbir Pehalwan had spoken about catching the culprits. Because of this he has been targeted by the culprits.

Police have registered a case against the unknown. About 20 rounds were fired at Kulfi Pehalwan, the former sarpanch of Lakhan majra five months ago, after which a panchayat was held in the village and strict action was demanded against the accused. Jagbir Pehalwan, former sarpanch of Kharaunti village had also participated in the same panchayat and demanded the strictest action against the accused.

According to Jagbir Pehalwan, the main accused Sandeep had called him yesterday and threatened him about the incident in the panchayat. At around 10 o’clock, when former Sarpanch, Jagbir Pehalwan was sitting with some members of his house, suddenly two people riding a bike opened fire. Jagbir Pehalwan also came out after hearing the sound of bullets, but by then the accused had fled from there.

The former sarpanch said that I also ran after them, but by then he had fled on the bike. On the other hand, Police Sub Inspector Sandeep Kumar says that action will be taken based on CCTV footage.

